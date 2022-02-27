GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $500.72 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00016446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $500.72 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,233,589 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

