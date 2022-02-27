GCM Grosvenor Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.20 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 180.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.