Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Sells $43,068.24 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Genasys (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.