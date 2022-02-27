Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 38.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 192,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 45.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

