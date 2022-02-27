Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,278 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

