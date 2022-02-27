Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,928 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

