Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

