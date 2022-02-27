Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,972 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

