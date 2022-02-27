Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,296 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. State Street Corp grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

