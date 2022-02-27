Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,517 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BFST opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $540.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

