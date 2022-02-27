Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

GEVO stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gevo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

