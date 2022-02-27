Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $2.95. Gevo shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 172,746 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GEVO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,662,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,795,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market cap of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

