Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

