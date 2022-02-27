Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAND. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

