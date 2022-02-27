Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of GKOS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

