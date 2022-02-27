Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.49. 90,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 142,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.
