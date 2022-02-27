Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,517,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 207,958 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

