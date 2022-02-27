Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Globus Medical by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

