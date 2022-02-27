GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.11. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 310,705 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

