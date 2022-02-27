GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.11. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 310,705 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.90.
About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.