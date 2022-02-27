Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.