Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.