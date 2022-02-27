Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tuya were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

