Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,639 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,639 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.