Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 621,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 1,286,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

