Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Lowered to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.60 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Grab stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

