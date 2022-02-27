Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 214,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

