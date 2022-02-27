Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.
GVA stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 773,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.