Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

GVA stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 773,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

