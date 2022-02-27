Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.88

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$95.88 and traded as low as C$93.50. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$94.59, with a volume of 107,573 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.