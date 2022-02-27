Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Gray Television updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Gray Television has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gray Television by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

