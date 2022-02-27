Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.
GDOT stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
