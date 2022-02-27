Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

GDOT stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

