Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 115.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

