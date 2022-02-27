Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $29.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $672,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $960.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

