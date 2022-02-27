Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.51 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $13.51 million and $6.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.93 or 0.07069489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00274751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.00806225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00072856 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00405197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00215254 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,034,780 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

