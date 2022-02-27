Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $35.64 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

