Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,488 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of INT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

