Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MongoDB by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $375.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

