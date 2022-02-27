Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

