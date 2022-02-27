Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,471 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 270,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,788,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

