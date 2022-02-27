Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

