Guggenheim Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
