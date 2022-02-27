Guggenheim Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.