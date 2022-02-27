Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 858 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $267.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.