Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,600,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN opened at $281.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,205 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,850 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

