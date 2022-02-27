Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 146.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

