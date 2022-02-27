Halving Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.