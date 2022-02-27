Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.29).

HBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

HBR stock traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 378.60 ($5.15). 3,786,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 362.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.26. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

