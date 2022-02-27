Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,700 ($23.12).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,131.50 ($15.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 12.26 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,799.78).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.