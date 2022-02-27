Harry Sloan Acquires 40,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.