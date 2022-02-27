Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.66 EPS.
NYSE:HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of -290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
