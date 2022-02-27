Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.66 EPS.

NYSE:HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of -290.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

