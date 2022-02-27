Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

HSC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harsco by 119.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harsco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

