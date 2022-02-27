Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.