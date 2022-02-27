Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.
Shares of HSC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of -290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
